Scott Disick involved in car crash, refused medical treatment for injuries

Scott Disick was involved in a terrifying car crash in California on Sunday (Aug 21).

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star escaped without serious injury after crashing his Lamborghini SUV near Calabasas with TMZ.com reporting the car rolled over and Scott was lucky to walk away with only a minor cut to his head.

According to the website, the accident did not involve any other vehicles and Scott refused medical treatment for his injuries.

He's believed to have been alone in the car when the accident happened and TMZ reports he was not cited for any offence by cops who attended the scene.

The crash is said to have taken place in a gated community and Scott's car is believed to have flipped after smashing into a stone mailbox.

The 39-year-old reality star is dad to three kids - Mason, 12, Penelope, nine, and Reign, seven - with his former partner Kourtney Kardashian.

They split in 2015 and she has gone on to marry rocker Travis Barker. Scott is believed to be single after splitting from his last girlfriend - 27-year-old model Rebecca Donaldson - in June.

Us Weekly recently reported Scott still feels sad over Kourtney's marriage after she tied the knot with Travis in May following 16 months of dating.

A source told the website: "(Scott) needs to get to a better place where he can let go of his past. He's still heartbroken over Kourtney. He's throwing himself into work as a distraction. He's still into real estate and flipping homes, and is working on new collections for (his clothing company) Talentless."