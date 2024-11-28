Sean 'Diddy' Combs has third bail application refused.

Sean 'Diddy' Combs has had his third bail application refused.

The rapper, 54, is behind bars at a notoriously brutal New York jail after being arrested on Sept 16 on federal charges of sex trafficking, racketeering and transportation to engage in prostitution and has so far launched appeals to be released on a US$50 million (S$67,000) bond and asked to be released to be held on a private island ahead of his trial.

A federal judge has now denied Combs' latest bail bid after a hearing on Wednesday (Nov 27) headed by federal judge Arun Subramanian after Combs launched the bail bid during a court appearance on Nov 22.

The judge said while refusing Combs' latest bail application: "The court finds that the government has shown by clear and convincing evidence that no condition or combination of conditions will reasonably assure the safety of the community."

Prosecutors have argued Combs would potentially tamper with witnesses if released, alleging the Bad Boy Records founder has tried to intimidate witnesses from behind bars.

They claimed in a court filing the "defendant's goal is to blackmail victims and witnesses either into silence or providing testimony helpful to his defence".

Combs' defence team have claimed the prosecution's case was "thin" and have proposed a US$50 million bail package with strict release conditions that would limit Combs' ability to contact others beyond his attorneys and would require around-the-clock monitoring.

Comb denies all charges against him.

The bail denial came after Combs was hit with accusations he abused his staff members.

Prosecutors said in a letter to judge Subramanian workers have "described the defendant threatening to kill them" and "throwing objects at them" — as well as being "struck, punched and shoved" by the rapper.

[[nid:711420]]