Sean Kingston and mum plead not guilty to fraud

Sean Kingston and his mother have pleaded not guilty to fraud.

The Beautiful Girls hitmaker and 61-year-old Janice Turner have been accused of falsely claiming they had sent bank transfers for luxury items worth more than US$1 million (S1.3 million), but on Monday (Aug 26), they denied the charges of organised fraud and grand theft during an arraignment hearing in front of Broward Circuit Judge Ernest Kollra.

According to the Sun Sentinel newspaper, bond had already been set at US$90,000 in a previous hearing and the judge didn't make any changes.

The United States Attorney's Office in the Southern District of Florida previously explained the 34-year-old rapper and his mother's charges stem from their alleged involvement in "a scheme to defraud victim sellers of high-end specialty vehicles, jewellery, and other goods purchased by the defendants through the use of fraudulent documents".

The office went on to state the pair "unjustly enriched themselves by falsely representing that they had executed bank wire or other monetary payment transfers as payment for vehicles, jewellery, and other goods purchased by the defendants, when in fact no such bank wire or other monetary payment transfers had been executed by the purported banks, and thereafter the defendants retained or attempted to retain the vehicles, jewellery and other goods despite non-payment. Through the execution of this scheme, the defendants obtained in excess of US$1 million in property."

The pair are accused of having stolen almost US$500,000 in jewellery, more than US$200,000 from Bank of America, more than US$100,000 from First Republic Bank, US$160,000 from a Cadillac Escalade dealer and US$86,000 from a maker of customised beds.

In May, Kingston was arrested at an army base in California — where he was performing — and extradited to Florida after his home in the state was raided, where his mother was also arrested.

At the time of his arrest, the musician was serving two years' probation for trafficking stolen property.

His mother previously pleaded guilty to bank fraud for stealing US$160,000 and served more than a year in prison.

The pair are due back in court in October and are also facing related charges in federal court.

