Sean Penn in Ukraine to capture footage of Russian invasion for documentary

Sean Penn is on the ground in Ukraine to capture events of the Russian invasion for a documentary.

The actor - who also visited the country in November 2021 to research for the film - arrived in capital city Kyiv this week to document the conflict and he attended a press briefing on Thursday (Feb 24).

The 61-year-old has also visited the Office of the President and spoke to the country's deputy prime minister Iryna Vereshchuk.

A government message sent to Newsweek through the Ukrainian embassy said: "The director specially came to Kyiv to record all the events that are currently happening in Ukraine and to tell the world the truth about Russia's invasion of our country.

"Sean Penn is among those who support Ukraine in Ukraine today.

"Our country is grateful to him for such a show of courage and honesty.

"Sean Penn is demonstrating bravery that many others have been lacking, in particular some Western politicians. The more people like that - true friends of Ukraine, who support the fight for freedom - the quicker we can stop this heinous invasion by Russia."

Vice Studios have confirmed to Variety that Sean is shooting a documentary in association with Vice World News and Endeavor Content.

While Sean was on the ground in Kyiv on Thursday, thousands of locals attempted to flee the capital, where air raid sirens could be heard, after Russia invaded Ukraine in the early hours of Thursday morning.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has declared martial law across the country.

In November, Sean spoke to local service personnel when he visited Ukraine to research for the documentary, and he was pictured wearing combat attire.