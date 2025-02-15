Selena Gomez says she felt 'alone in the world' before meeting Benny Blanco

Selena Gomez felt "alone in the world" before she met Benny Blanco.

The 32-year-old actress and singer got engaged to record producer Benny, 36, in December 2024 after just over a year of dating and admitted that while she doesn't have "life figured out" at all, it is only since she met her fiance that she has begun to feel "valued" and "respected" as a person.

She told Interview magazine: "I don't think that I have life figured out in any way. My perspective on it, in a simplistic way, is that I actually feel valued. I feel seen. I feel respected. And I think that's all I've ever really wanted. I've kind of been alone in the world. I was alone for five years before we got together, and I think that really helped me appreciate someone like Ben.

"He gets so weirded out by me saying this, but genuinely, 10 years ago, I wasn't in a space in my life where I could have accepted the kind of patience, the kind of unconditional love that he gives me."

During the joint interview, Benny confirmed that the couple will be observing the tradition of the hora, which is a dance typically performed at Jewish weddings.

However, the Only Murders in the Building actress — who was brought up as a Catholic in rural Texas — was then asked if she will be converting for her husband-to-be, and doesn't really see that happening.

She said: "I don't think I'll be doing that. Not that it's bad."

Benny noted that if he and the former Disney Channel star have any children in the future, they hope to bring them up with a combination of each of their values and morals.

He said: "We want our kids to have both of our values, both of our morals, and hopefully when we mix them up in a pot they'll..."

Selena cut in: "Turn out good..."

