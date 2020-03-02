Selina Jen celebrates CNY with family trip but ends up in tears instead

Anything that can go wrong will go wrong.

And Selina Jen, 38, learnt an emotional lesson in Murphy's Law when she went on a Chinese New Year trip recently with her family.

The member of Taiwanese girl group S.H.E organised and planned a 12-day trip to Melbourne for her family over the holidays and things went awry after the group arrived in the city.

The singer-actress wanted to bring her parents on a trip to somewhere far while they still "had the energy" to travel and said nothing would make her happier than seeing her family happy.

According to Taiwanese media, things started going south when Selina discovered that there was an issue with the car she had booked. She managed to resolve it but subsequently discovered that her bag had gone missing after setting off. These incidents gave her quite a scare, Selina confessed.

Fortunately, when they doubled back to look for the bag, they found it right where they left it.

Selina exclaimed: "The emergencies had me breaking down in tears, but thankfully the rest of the trip went smoothly."

It was reported that Selina and her family visited the Yarra River and Penguin Island; the singer herself even tried her hand at playing golf under the coaching of her father.

Selina went golfing and water skiing. PHOTO: Weibo

Other activities included water skiing and snorkelling, and while the Taiwanese artiste is experienced in the latter, she admitted that she was scared to be "in an ocean with no people" and "forced my father to accompany me".

ELLA CHEN IN MELAKA FOR CNY

Selina wasn't the only one who was travelling for the Chinese New Year festivities because her bandmate, Ella Chen, took a trip to Melaka to visit her in-laws.

Malaysian media reported that 38-year-old Ella arrived in the country on the afternoon of Chinese New Year eve and rushed to Melaka to join her relatives and friends for their reunion dinner.

Over the next few days, she took to Facebook to share photos of her celebrations, including ringgit-filled ang baos and chowing down on some Mao Shan Wang that was so delicious, her "eyes rolled back".

The couple's two-year-old son also joined them on the trip, and the whole family went to a temple on the first day — a tradition that her father-in-law reportedly practises every year — with the young boy particularly enjoying the lion dance performance.

Her activities got netizens buzzing as some extended an invitation for coffee, while most of them expressed an interest in getting an ang bao from Ella.

