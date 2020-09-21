Selina Jen wants to write her will after Alien Huang's death

Taiwanese celebrity Alien Huang's sudden death is a reminder that life is fragile.

For Taiwanese singer Selina Jen, that reminder has motivated her to consider writing up a will and nominating her younger sister, singer-actress Lorene, as the beneficiary.

It was reported that while she was speaking at an event yesterday (Sept 20), the 38-year-old talked about Alien's untimely death.

She said: "It's not just me. Everyone is shocked. He worked very hard to keep himself healthy and had always been fit. I can only say that accidents happen and people were caught unprepared."

Selina said she does routine full body check-ups. However, even though she knows it's bad for her health, she'll occasionally eat junk food and have late nights.

With multiple celebrity deaths this year, Selina has started to agree with the sentiments of her friends that one should live in the moment and enjoy life, even if it means not watching her spending. However, she wondered: "What if I'm one of those who lives long? I still need to plan for my life and do some form of financial planning."

As for her will, she hopes to make her 31-year-old sister the beneficiary because Lorene would likely "leave this world" after Selina and the former can "use the money to take good care of our parents".

ALSO READ: Jacky Wu says Alien Huang 'didn't suffer too much' before death, Andie Chen and Lee Teng pay their respects at funeral

Alien was found dead in his home last Wednesday. There was speculation then that his death might have been due to a freak accident at home, but autopsy findings concluded that he died of an aortic dissection, which led to a blockage of his blood vessels.

Earlier this year, Taiwan's 'dancing queen' Serena Liu died after complications from a heart surgery, while Taiwanese host Luo Pei-ying died from accidental overdose of medications.

bryanlim@asiaone.com