Selina Jen's boyfriend's face revealed for the first time

They've been dating for over a year and are now expecting a baby.

If you've been curious about Selina Jen's beau, his face has been revealed to the public for the first time.

Selina invited her family and close friends, including S.H.E group mates Hebe Tien, Ella Chen and Taiwanese hosts Mickey Huang and Emi Lee, to her home for a gender reveal party on April 9.

In a wefie taken by Emi, Selina was seen cradling her baby bump while her boyfriend beamed at the camera.

Selina, Emi and Selina's boyfriend Xu.

PHOTO: Internet

After the celebration, Selina shared photos of her party guests on Instagram and revealed that she's expecting a baby boy.

"Thank you baby for being a boy, so the world will have one more warrior to protect girls," she wrote a caption addressing her child.





She thanked the people who have been through life's ups and downs with her, saying, "They helped me become someone more mature, loving and complete.

"Then I met someone who is almost as outstanding as me - your dad!"

Selina first announced in March that there was a bun in the oven.

The 41-year-old singer described the pregnancy as "unbelievable" and gave her baby the nickname "Little Cashew" as the baby was likely to be conceived in Vietnam and cashew nuts were a highlight of her trip.

Last March, she admitted to dating Xu, a man seven years her junior, after she was spotted walking arm-in-arm with him, going to supermarkets, hospitals and taking the taxi while holding hands.

While a baby's on the way, Selina said that wedding bells won't be ringing anytime soon as she's focusing on the pregnancy.

She was previously married to lawyer Richard Chang from 2011 to 2016.

