Seohyun of Girls' Generation shares photos taken at Singapore attractions

Is she still in Singapore now?

Singer-actress Seohyun from K-pop girl group Girls' Generation shared on her Instagram account today (Aug 7) photos taken at several Singapore tourist attractions.

The 33-year-old posed at the Jewel Rain Vortex and also watched Spectra – A Light & Water Show at Marina Bay Sands as well as the Garden Rhapsody show at Gardens by the Bay. The post was captioned with the simple text "Pink".

Local fans were surprised that she is, or was, in Singapore, with some asking when she was here and others wishing her a happy holiday.

Girls' Generation — which also includes Taeyeon, Sunny, Tiffany, Hyoyeon, Yuri, Sooyoung and Yoona — celebrated their 17th debut anniversary on Aug 5, sharing photos and videos on social media.

