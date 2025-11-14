Serial intruder who grabbed Ariana Grande at Wicked: For Good premiere charged with public nuisance

A 26-year-old man, who grabbed Hollywood star Ariana Grande at the Singapore premiere of Wicked: For Good on Thursday (Nov 13), was charged with public nuisance.

Australian Johnson Wen, who represented himself, was charged on Friday (Nov 14).



He appeared in a district court via video-link and told the court that he intends to plead guilty.

The Straits Times reported that Wen was offered bail of $2,000 and will have to be remanded should he fail to get another person to bail him out.



This, even though he will not be given a jail sentence following his conviction.

For committing an act of public nuisance, knowing the act would cause injury, danger or annoyance; the offender can be jailed for up to three months, fined up to $2,000, or face both penalties.

In multiple videos of the event held at Universal Studios Singapore on Thursday evening, Wen was seen jumping over the barricade, rushing towards Ariana and putting his arms around her on the yellow carpet.

The 32-year-old pop star, who was walking the carpet with actors Cynthia Erivo, Michelle Yeoh and Jeff Goldblum, was shocked, before Cynthia quickly forced herself between them and pushed Wen away, while Michelle held on to Ariana.

The security personnel quickly caught Wen and dragged him out of the vicinity.

Wen, a serial intruder who had multiple rodeos, posted and bragged about his experience on his Instagram account later, even boasting in an Instagram Story taken from VivoCity shopping mall after the incident that he had been freed.

