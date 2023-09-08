'Sexyama' Choo Sung-hoon's fashion label starts international shipping, but it's going to cost you

Being a Physical: 100 contestant is out of the question for most of us mere mortals, but now you can look like one.

Choo Sung-hoon aka Yoshihiro 'Sexyama' Akiyama's clothing line Sung 1975 is available for international shipping, the MMA fighter and fashion icon announced via Instagram on Wednesday (Sept 6).

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/Cw1aMenPopr/[/embed]

Pre-orders are open now and will be sent out for delivery from Sept 20.

You can purchase Sexyama's signature tank tops starting at US$45.35 (S$62), short sleeve T-shirts from US$40.77, long sleeve T-shirts from US$48.46, as well as sweatshirts and hoodies from US$114.62.

For bottoms, you have shorts from US$68.46 and joggers at US$71.54. There's also a beanie available for US$36.62 and socks for US$9.23.

The outerwear and bags sections are currently empty.

Shipping is available in 207 destinations including Singapore, but here's the catch — it's an additional US$40.

The checkout page also reads: "Additional shipping fees may be charged on top of the base rate depending on the country of residence."

If you're not deterred by the costs, you can cop the fits of Physical:100 contestants Tarzan, Park Jong-hyeok and Seong Chi-hyun, and MMA fighter Yoon Chang-min, who have all modelled for the line.

Sung 1975 also held a pop-up store in Seoul on Aug 31, with a star-studded list of attendees.

Present at the event were K-pop stars Siwon (Super Junior), Yunho (TVXQ) and Kwanghee (formerly of Z:EA), and actress Cha Joo-young (The Glory, Love in the Moonlight).

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/CwkX8xYrQv1/[/embed]

Physical: 100 contestants including Kim Ye-hyun, Park Ji-su, Im Jeong-yun, Choi Kyu-tae, Ha Je-yong and Kim Seong-jun were also in attendance.

