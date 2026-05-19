Shakira acquitted of tax fraud in Spain

Shakira has been cleared of tax fraud in Spain after a legal battle lasting almost five years.

The singer, 49, is now set to receive €60 million (S$89.4 million) from the Spanish government following a ruling by the country's high court after the Madrid-based Audiencia Nacional ruled Spanish tax authorities failed to prove the performer had spent enough time living in Spain during 2011 to qualify as a tax resident under Spanish law.

Judges ordered authorities to repay €55 million, plus €5 million in interest, after determining investigators had only been able to confirm Shakira spent 163 days in Spain that year — below the 183-day threshold required for taxation.

The case became one of the most high-profile celebrity tax disputes in Europe, drawing global attention during and after Shakira's relationship with former FC Barcelona footballer Gerard Pique.

The ruling, released on Monday (May 18), stated: "Tax authorities had therefore failed to prove that the singer had the centre of her economic interests in Spain."

Shakira welcomed the verdict in a statement released by her representatives, describing the decision as one that had "finally set the record straight".

She added it came "after years of brutal public exposure, orchestrated campaigns to destroy my reputation, and sleepless nights that ultimately affected my health and my family's wellbeing".

Shakira also declared: "Every step of the process was leaked, distorted and amplified, using my name and public image to send a threatening message to other taxpayers. Today, that narrative falls apart.

"My greatest hope is that this ruling sets a precedent for the tax agency and helps the thousands of ordinary citizens who are abused and crushed every day by a system that presumes their guilt."

According to the court, Spain's tax office must now return all sums paid by the singer, including multimillion-euro fines and tax adjustments linked to the classification of Shakira as a Spanish resident for 2011.

The total includes approximately €24 million in income tax rebates and nearly €25 million in fines, which judges reportedly described as a "very serious" infringement.

Investigators for the Spanish tax agency had examined hundreds of social media posts in an attempt to establish how long Shakira remained in Spain during the year in question.

Lawyers acting for the agency also called witnesses including neighbours and her hairdresser as part of the case.

Shakira previously criticised the investigation in a public letter published in 2024, comparing proceedings to an "Inquisition trial".

She said the agency appeared more interested in "burning her in public" than hearing her arguments.

The dispute formed part of a wider legal battle over Shakira's finances in Spain.

Prosecutors previously argued the singer owed taxes between 2012 and 2014 because she allegedly spent more than half the year living in the country during that period.

In 2023, Shakira settled a separate Barcelona court case by agreeing to pay a €7.5 million fine to avoid trial after prosecutors sought an eight-year prison sentence and a fine of €23.8 million over allegations she had evaded €14.5 million in taxes.

Shakira has consistently maintained that she did not permanently relocate to Barcelona until the end of 2014 and formally transferred her tax residency from the Bahamas to Spain in 2015.

The singer remains one of the most commercially successful Latin music stars in the world following hits including Hips Don't Lie, Whenever, Wherever and Waka Waka (This Time for Africa), which became synonymous with the 2010 World Cup.

Her recent Women Don't Cry Anymore World Tour has broken attendance records in several countries and is scheduled to conclude later this autumn.

Shakira recently released the official song for the 2026 World Cup, Dai Dai, with Nigerian artist Burna Boy.

She is also expected to perform at the World Cup final, with organisers hoping the track will help raise US$100 million (S$128 million) for children's education and football programmes globally.

After beginning a relationship with Gerard in 2010, Shakira settled in Barcelona with the footballer.

The couple, who share two children, announced their separation in June 2022.

Reports in December 2025 claimed the pair had resumed direct communication after spending three years communicating through intermediaries.

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