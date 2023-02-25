Shakira feels 'hurt' by Gerard Pique's new romance

Shakira feels "hurt" by Gerard Pique's relationship with Clara Chia Marti.

The 46-year-old singer split from the former football star in 2022, and Shakira has addressed their break-up in her TQG collaboration with Karol G.

She sings in Spanish: "Seeing you with the new one hurt me / But I'm already set by myself.

"What we lived I forgot / And that's what offended you / That even life improved me / You are no longer welcome here / I saw that your girlfriend threw at me / It doesn't make me angry, I laugh."

Shakira also claimed that she's moved on from her romance with the former Barcelona star.

She sings: "Tell her to stop pulling, that at least I made you look pretty.

"You left and I've put on my 'triple M' / Better, harder, lighter (more, more, more) / Never back with you, you are bad luck / Because now the blessings pour on me."

Shakira was also rumoured to have referred to their split in her song Te Felecito.

She sings: "For completing you I broke into pieces / They warned me, but I did not pay attention / I realised that yours is false / It was the drop that overflowed the glass / Do not tell me you're sorry, that seems sincere, but I know you well and I know you lie."

Shakira and Gerard, 36, announced their split via a joint statement in June.

The high-profile duo explained at the time that they were determined to make their children — Sasha, eight, and Milan, ten — their number one priority.

They said: "We regret to confirm that we are separating. We ask for privacy at this moment for the well-being of our children, who are our maximum priority. Thank you in advance for your understanding and respect."

ALSO READ: Shakira reportedly 'devastated' that ex Gerard Pique was having affair 10 months before split