Shakira reportedly 'devastated' that ex Gerard Pique was having affair 10 months before split

Shakira is reportedly "devastated" her ex Gerard Pique's new girlfriend was apparently seen in a video interview he did from their family home when they were still together.

An insider told Page Six on Monday (Jan 9) the former couple were still "happily together" when the footage was shot.

The newly-unearthed clip from August 2021 has ex-footballer Gerard's new girlfriend and co-worker Clara Chia Marti, 23, appearing to be in the background of a Zoom interview he did for Twitch from his home in Barcelona, while Shakira, 45, was reportedly abroad with their two children.

It was recorded 10 months before the singer announced she had split from her partner of 11 years.

Gerard, 35, then went public with his relationship with his co-worker Clara.

The source told Page Six the singer was "devastated" to "learn that this woman clearly felt at home in the house they shared with their children", and added: "They were very much still together at that time."

They also said: "It's devastating for her to learn that this affair had been going on for a lot longer than she imagined."

Shakira appeared to take a swipe at her ex with a New Year post about betrayal and heartache, saying in an Instagram message: "Although our wounds remain open in this new year, time has a surgeon's hands.

"Although someone has betrayed us we should continue to trust. Faced with scorn, continue to value ourselves.

"Because there are more good people than indecent ones. More people with empathy than indifference."

Shakira, who has sons Milan, nine, and Sasha, seven, with Gerard, said in September their break-up had been an "incredibly difficult" time.

