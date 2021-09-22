Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings to premiere on Disney+ on Nov 12 as part of inaugural celebration

Fans of Disney+ will have something to rejoice about come Nov 12 when the streaming platform celebrates its inaugural Disney+ Day.

Subscribers will be treated to new content releases across all of the service's six brands: Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, and Star. There will also be a special presentation with sneak peeks into what's to come.

Most importantly, the much-talked-about Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings will make its streaming premiere on that day.

Other content premieres on Disney+ Day will include:

A special celebrating the Marvel Cinematic Universe with an exciting look towards the future

The family-friendly adventure film Jungle Cruise, made available to all subscribers

The new Disney+ Original movie Home Sweet Home Alone, a reimagining of the popular holiday franchise

An all-new original series of shorts from Walt Disney Animation Studios called Olaf Presents, which sees Frozen's beloved snowman retelling several classic Disney tales

An animated Pixar short film, Ciao Alberto, featuring characters from the animated film Luca

A new short from The Simpsons that pays tribute to Disney+'s marquee brands

The first five episodes from season 2 of The World According to Jeff Goldblum from National Geographic

A special celebrating the origins and legacy of Star Wars' legendary bounty hunter, Boba Fett

Dopesick, an original series starring Michael Keaton, available on Star

Subscribers will be entertained with an inaugural fan celebration on Disney+, which will include breaking news, first looks, new trailers, exclusive clips, and appearances from Disney+ creators and stars.

If this sounds exciting to you, then stay tuned as more content premieres and news will be announced leading up to Nov 12.

