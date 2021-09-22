Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings to premiere on Disney+ on Nov 12 as part of inaugural celebration

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings will be released on Disney+ on Nov 12 as part of the celebrations.
Fans of Disney+ will have something to rejoice about come Nov 12 when the streaming platform celebrates its inaugural Disney+ Day.

Subscribers will be treated to new content releases across all of the service's six brands: Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, and Star. There will also be a special presentation with sneak peeks into what's to come.

Most importantly, the much-talked-about Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings will make its streaming premiere on that day.

Other content premieres on Disney+ Day will include:

  • A special celebrating the Marvel Cinematic Universe with an exciting look towards the future
  • The family-friendly adventure film Jungle Cruise, made available to all subscribers
  • The new Disney+ Original movie Home Sweet Home Alone, a reimagining of the popular holiday franchise
  • An all-new original series of shorts from Walt Disney Animation Studios called Olaf Presents, which sees Frozen's beloved snowman retelling several classic Disney tales
  • An animated Pixar short film, Ciao Alberto, featuring characters from the animated film Luca
  • A new short from The Simpsons that pays tribute to Disney+'s marquee brands
  • The first five episodes from season 2 of The World According to Jeff Goldblum from National Geographic
  • A special celebrating the origins and legacy of Star Wars' legendary bounty hunter, Boba Fett
  • Dopesick, an original series starring Michael Keaton, available on Star

Subscribers will be entertained with an inaugural fan celebration on Disney+, which will include breaking news, first looks, new trailers, exclusive clips, and appearances from Disney+ creators and stars.

If this sounds exciting to you, then stay tuned as more content premieres and news will be announced leading up to Nov 12.

