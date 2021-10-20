Sharon Au says her ‘biggest regret in life’ is not becoming a mother

We have all seen the different sides of Sharon Au, Singapore’s most famous celebrity. She is an engaging host, a beloved actress and a noticeably loving daughter.

More importantly, she is known for her honesty and speaking her heart out, a trait admired by her fans. In the latest Instagram post as well, the former MediaCorp actress and host revealed her “biggest regret”.

While sharing pictures of her bonding session with a friend’s baby, she penned an emotional note.

Sharing her biggest regret in life of not experiencing motherhood

PHOTO: Instagram/sharonau13

The 46-year-old opened her heart out and said, "On reflection, the biggest regret today I have is probably not having children and experiencing motherhood. And now it is really too late."

She went on to add, "It's okay, the next best thing is to be a nanny and play with my friends' beautiful kids!" Sharon added the hashtag "c'est la vie" which loosely means "such is life".

Fans shower her with love, say 'It's not too late!'

PHOTO: Instagram/sharonau13

It seems though Sharon Au, Singapore's most famous celebrity, may have accepted the fact that she may not experience motherhood. But her fans reminded her that maybe it is not too late for her.

Netizens shared their two cents, in the comment section below her post.

One user wrote, "As long as you haven't reached menopause, it is still possible." Other users spoke about options such as adoption and surrogacy. One also suggested Sharon pay a visit to a sperm bank because it's "very common in Europe."

"Whatever your choice we are cheering for you"

Another user wrote, "There are many ways to 'be' a mother — and many little ones who would be blessed by your presence in their lives. Whatever your choice, we're cheering for you!"

Her fans also lauded Sharon for her honesty. One woman wrote, "Your honesty in your thoughts is always like a breath of fresh air."

Another chimed in, "Thank you for always being so real in your thoughts."

Now based in Paris

PHOTO: Instagram/sharonau13

The former actress is now based in Paris and works as an investment director in a private equity firm.

In August this year, after spending over 12 weeks in Singapore, she returned to Paris and finally reunited with her cat, Rudon. At the time, she had travelled to Singapore to see her mum.

On June 6, she posted a picture of herself at an airport in Paris and stated: "Sorry to keep you waiting for so long. I'm flying home to see you, Mum."

She also had to settle for 21 days of quarantine when she landed. During this time, she was face-timing her mum, until she was able to reunite with her physically. Au spent the birthday with her mother and the two went for a staycation to celebrate the occasion.

While in Singapore, Sharon fully utilised her time as she met up with family, friends and various celeb pals. One of them was actor Thomas Ong. They even went on a Livestream together and chatted about life among other things.

It left the fans highly excited as they took this as a coming together of the exes. But as luck would have it, the two categorically states that they were better off as friends!

