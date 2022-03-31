Sharon Stone joins DC's Blue Beetle as new villain Victoria Kord

Sharon Stone is joining the growing cast of Blue Beetle. The Basic Instinct actress will be playing villain Victoria Kord in the upcoming DC superhero movie.

Victoria Kord is a new character created for the film and believed to be the wife of Ted Kord. Aside from being a partner of Kord's and a villain, nothing else is known about Victoria.

This is Stone's second time portraying a DC villain, with her first being the portrayal of Laurel Hedare in DC's 2004 movie Catwoman, starring Halle Berry in the titular role.

Kord is the second Blue Beetle in the DC comics. He was an industrialist, the owner of KORD Industries, an implied subsidiary of Wayne Enterprises, a business he inherited from his father Thomas.

The business went from being an R & D company to a scientific industry. Kord eventually joins the Justice League.

That said, Blue Beetle will focus on Jaime Reyes, the third person to take on the mantle instead. Playing Reyes is Xolo Maridueña, best known for his leading role as Miguel Diaz on Netflix's Cobra Kai.

Other recently added members also include Bruna Marquezine, Belissa Escobedo and Harvey Guillen. Marquezine will play Penny, the female lead and love interest of the titular hero also whilst Escobedo will play Jaime's younger sister Milagros. Guillen's role is still wrapped in secrecy.

Initially set to release on HBO Max, Blue Beetle is moving to theatres and is set to release on Aug 18, 2023.

