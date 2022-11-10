Shawn Levy in talks to direct Star Wars movie following Deadpool 3

Shawn Levy is adding a Star Wars movie to his to-do list.

The Free Guy director is currently in talks to direct an unknown new Star Wars movie. The movie set in a galaxy far, far away, has no writer attached to it yet.

This news comes at a prolific moment for Levy who is currently in post-production on the limited series All the Light We Cannot See for Netflix. Levy is also directing at least two episodes of the fifth and final season of the streamer's signature Stranger Things series.

Levy is also bringing Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman together with Deadpool 3, after teaming up with Reynolds for Free Guy and subsequently, The Adam Project.

This unknown Star Wars movie is just one of many lined up at Lucasfilm and Disney, all of which are spearheaded by A-list directors including a film from Taika Waititi, Rogue Squadron by Patty Jenkins and a movie written by Damon Lindelof which will be directed by Ms Marvel's Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy. Although most of these announcements are usually taken with a pinch of salt, Levy has confirmed the news on his Twitter.

The last movie Lucasfilm released was The Rise of Skywalker in 2019.

On the TV front, Lucasfilm just wrapped up the season finale of Andor and went into production for The Acolyte with a cast that includes Amandla Stenberg, Squid Game's Lee Jung-jae, The Matrix legend Carrie Anne-Moss and more.

Next year, fans can look forward to a new season of The Mandalorian and the series premiere of Ahsoka starring Rosario Dawson.

Childhood me is losing his shit right now. Grown-up me is too. @DEADLINE pic.twitter.com/NJFPeIUHKK — Shawn Levy (@ShawnLevyDirect) November 8, 2022

This article was first published in Geek Culture.