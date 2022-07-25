She had first-class flights and five-star rooms but Alicia Vikander was 'very lonely'

Alicia Vikander was "very lonely" at the height of her fame.

The 33-year-old actress was on set of Hollywood fantasy film Seventh Son alongside Kit Harrington and Jeff Bridges back in 2014 but admitted that it would have been a very "difficult time" if she had not kept in touch with her friends back home in Sweden.

She said: "It was very lonely. I didn't have my friends to call, it would have been difficult. I've seen what can happen to people in my industry."

Just two years later, the acclaimed actress won an Oscar for her role as Gerda Wege in The Danish Girl but described the period as the "saddest" time of her life.

She told The Sunday Times: "But there was juxtaposition. When, in other people's eyes, I was at my height of fame, I was the most sad. I kept telling myself, 'Take it in. It is incredible.' But I didn't know what to do. There were all these first-class flights, and five-star rooms. But I was always by myself. I was by myself."

Alicia - who is married to Michael Fassbender and welcomed a son with him back in 2021 - added that fame can be difficult sometimes because it does not allow individuals to go through "tough things" in life with privacy.

She said: "Sometimes you go through things that are tough in life and if you have an office job you can step away for a bit. But there are times that myself or colleagues have been through something and, well, I can't understand how they went on to the red carpet afterwards.

"To be met by people asking, 'How are you doing?' Given what they had just been through? Most people would not be able to step out of their house!"

