'She was very strange when I travelled with her': Zoe Tay reveals Pan Lingling's hotel habits

Travelling with friends can be a hit or miss — either you end up closer or get into an argument.

That was the topic of discussion on the latest episode of The Zoe and Liang Show, and host Zoe Tay had some interesting travel stories to share about a fellow actress.

"Once I was travelling with a colleague — it was not on a vacation but for work — and we shared a room," the 55-year-old said before revealing she was talking about Pan Lingling.

"She was very strange when I was travelling with her."

Lingling had been the one wanting to share a hotel room with Zoe and the latter agreed.

"When we slept, the door to our room — Huang Shinan, that's your woman — she had to keep a chair propped against the door handle," Zoe revealed. "Everything was locked, and she still put a chair there."

That's not all, Zoe also recalled Lingling, 52, putting chairs up to the window handles to "block everything so no one could come in".

Lingling also had a trick with her shoes to ensure nobody entered the room.

"It was something about, if the door was opened, it would move the shoes a bit and she could tell somebody had been inside," Zoe added.

Guo Liang, 54, joked: "[She could have] put a hair in there."

That's not the only strange experience Zoe has had with her hotel roommates being overly cautious.

"Someone said that she couldn't sleep with a chair beside her bed. She felt that someone might sit there and watch her sleep in the middle of the night," she recalled.

Zoe, who had never thought that way before, felt herself getting a little scared after her friend revealed her worries.

Another bad roommate experience Zoe had was when a friend flooded the bathroom floor.

Everything had been going well for Zoe and her unnamed friend when they were initially sharing a room, but Zoe had let the other party take a shower first.

"She said she was taking a shower in the bathtub and it got the bathroom wet," she said. "I said, 'But you could have positioned the shower curtain in the bathtub.'"

Her friend had put the shower curtain on the outside of the bathtub instead, which led to the whole bathroom flooding.

'If I turned around, he'd think he had disturbed me'

Guo Liang had gripes about roommates he wanted to share as well.

"There were two times [I shared a hotel room] that I found quite odd. The first time was when my roommate spent two hours in the shower. He was a guy," he revealed. "It didn't matter to me, I just found it odd.

"After I came out of the shower, he said, 'You were quick'. I wondered, 'Did you shave all your toes in the shower?'"

The other bad experience he had was with a colleague he felt "cares a lot about what people think," much like himself.

"We were both courteous and I think he kept glancing at me, and I did the same. We glanced at each other like, 'He's in his pyjamas, he must be about to sleep. Should I turn off my reading light?'"

This led Guo Liang trying to sleep while the other party rustled about arranging his stuff, trying to keep quiet out of courtesy for Guo Liang.

But because they had dimmed the lights and it was dark, his colleague would keep bumping into furniture with a loud clang.

"He must have felt bad, and I wanted to say it was fine, that I was asleep," Guo Liang said.

But of course, to keep up the appearance that he was indeed asleep, Guo Liang didn't dare to turn around.

"If I turned around, he'd think he had disturbed me."

After the awkward encounter, Guo Liang would rather have a room to himself than share a hotel room again.

"I don't want to trouble others," he said.

