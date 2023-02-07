Sheila Sim welcomes second child Skyla

Local actress Sheila Sim has given birth to her second baby Skyla today (Feb 7).

The happy mum shared photos from the delivery room holding her newborn baby on Instagram, with proud dad Deon Woo standing next to the pair.

The subsequent photos show Skyla — who was born at 37 weeks, weighing 2.7kg and 49cm long — held to her mum’s chest.

“We are complete. Papa, mama and cheche love you already, Skyla,” Sheila, 34, wrote.

Sheila and Deon's first daughter, Layla, was born in September 2020.

Sheila announced her second pregnancy in August last year, calling it the family’s “happily ever after”.

She also shared her pregnancy journey with Baby S (as Skyla was initially called) extensively, from going on a solo retreat to Bali to the anxieties she had about revisiting the early stages of parenthood.

Fellow celebs congratulating the second-time mum include Fann Wong, Chew Chor Meng, Chantalle Ng, Mark Lee, Hong Huifang and Hong Ling.

