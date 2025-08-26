'She's my good friend': Shaun Chen responds to ex-wife Michelle Chia's marriage

Shaun Chen has responded to his ex-wife actress Michelle Chia's marriage.

The 46-year-old actor hosted a Facebook e-commerce livestream last Friday (Aug 22) with local influencer Tai Tai Chan, where the latter said she didn't know Shaun before, only that he had two marriages.

As both of them laughed out loud, she added she was just voicing out what the 400 people in their livestream wanted to know — indirectly referring to Michelle's recent marriage.

"Let me tell you, many people didn't dare to ask me this question," he laughed.

Shaun shared that he was vacationing in Australia at the time and didn't receive any messages from anyone, and they only asked him about it when they met him later.

"I said what has it got to do with me... It happened a very long time ago and those feelings are not there anymore. She's my good friend, so I give her my blessings, I really do," he said.

Shaun and Michelle married in 2009 after six years together but announced their divorce in 2011. Shaun married Malaysian beautician Celine Chin in 2015 and they share two daughters, nine-year-old Nellie and Neia, seven, together.

Michelle, 49, announced her marriage to real estate agent Jackson B, 41, on Aug 8 after dating for two months. The couple were acquainted for many years, with Jackson being a Star Search contestant in 2007, but they didn't keep in contact. Their relationship deepened only in 2024.

They held a small and intimate ceremony on an Indonesian island attended by 40 close friends and family in attendance.

In the livestream, Tai Tai added that Shaun and Michelle used to be a golden couple and also praised Chin for her beauty.

Taking the opportunity to change the subject, Shaun responded: "Let's not talk about this anymore. Luckily, she (Chin) is not watching."

