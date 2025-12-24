Shin Min-a carried rice sack on head as offering for cancer-stricken Kim Woo-bin, Buddhist monk reveals at wedding

South Korean celebrity couple Shin Min-a and Kim Woo-bin continue to be the talk of the town as more information from their private wedding has been revealed.

The actors, who dated for 10 years, tied the knot on Dec 20, and their officiant, Buddhist monk Venerable Pomnyun Sunim, has publicly shared his wedding speech.

According to the account that Jungto Society - a Buddhist community led by Pomnyun - posted on their website on Dec 23, Woo-bin first met the monk during his treatment for nasopharyngeal cancer in 2017, where he found emotional support through the counselling sessions.

When Woo-bin's health was at its worst, Pomnyun said Min-a, despite not being a Buddhist, carried a sack of rice on her head as a Buddhist offering and prayed at a statue of Avalokitesvara at Mount Nam in Gyeongju.

Pomnyun said Woo-bin later regained his health: "The fact that the two of them are now standing here today, holding hands and promising to live their lives together as husband and wife, is truly the result of a profound bond."

He also shared that Min-a has consistently sponsored efforts to help underprivileged children for over a decade, describing her as a "warm-hearted and compassionate" person.

Woo-bin, 36, and Min-a, 41, went public with their relationship in 2015. Their wedding ceremony was held at five-star hotel The Shilla Seoul, with stars like Exo's Doh Kyung-soo, BTS' V, and actors Kim Tae-ri, Gong Hyo-jin and Uhm Jung-hwa in attendance.

