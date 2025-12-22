Lee Kwang-soo, Doh Kyung-soo, BTS' V among stars at Shin Min-a and Kim Woo-bin's wedding

After dating for a decade, K-drama stars Shin Min-a and Kim Woo-bin have finally tied the knot.

Min-a, 41 and Woo-bin, 36, walked down the aisle on Saturday (Dec 20) at five-star hotel The Shilla Seoul in a closed-door wedding under strict security, with attendance limited to family, relatives and close acquaintances.

Numerous stars in the South Korean showbiz scene showed up, including Woo-bin's close friends Lee Kwang-soo and Doh Kyung-soo, with the former serving as the event's emcee. Pop star V from BTS, and actors Kim Tae-ri, Gong Hyo-jin and Uhm Jung-hwa were also in attendance.

Among the guests were also screenwriters Noh Hee-kyung and Kim Eun-sook, who wrote K-drama Genie, Make a Wish (2025) which Woo-bin starred in.

Despite a clash in schedules between the wedding and his appearance at the Melon Music Awards (MMA) 2025 on the same night, Kyung-soo - a member of the K-pop group Exo - still made an effort to attend the former.

In an interview published on Dec 11 with South Korean media Osen following the finale of his Disney+ drama The Manipulated, the 32-year-old had said: "I was originally supposed to sing the congratulatory song, but I couldn't because my schedules overlapped. The wedding and the awards ceremony were at the same time, so there was no way around it. It's really unfortunate."

The singer-actor shared that the conflicting schedules "breaks" his heart, but emphasised that with work, Exo had to come first before the wedding. "The wedding is very important too, but I should do better for Woo-bin. He understands because he knows it can't be helped," he had added.

Instead, South Korean singer Car, the Garden performed the congratulatory song.

However, on Saturday, fans outside the wedding venue were pleasantly surprised when they spotted Kyung-soo stepping out of his vehicle to make his way to the ceremony after a one-hour drive.

Earlier, he was on the MMA red carpet at Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul, where he made an appearance with the other members of Exo. He only managed to stay for five minutes at Woo-bin's wedding before heading back to the MMA venue straight after.

A peek into the wedding

Soon after the wedding wrapped up, photos of the menu cards and gifts for guests circulated online. Each gift was accompanied by a handwritten card reading: "Thank you for spending this precious time with us."

Gifts reportedly included products from luxury brands like beauty house Lancome, which Min-a is an ambassador for, and fragrance company Acqua di Parma.

In support of patients and underprivileged communities, Min-a and Woo-bin donated 300 million won (S$260,000) to charitable organisations hours before their wedding, including the Hallym Burn Foundation, Asan Medical Center in Seoul and humanitarian group Good Friends.

On Nov 20, Woo-bin took to social media with a handwritten letter to announce the news of their wedding. He wrote: "I am writing this because I want to be the first to share the news with my fans, who have always shown me unwavering love and support despite my shortcomings.

"I am getting married. I will start a family with the person I have been with for a long time, and we will now walk together."

Min-a and Woo-bin first met in early 2015 while modelling together for a clothing brand and confirmed their relationship later that year. In 2017, when Woo-bin was diagnosed with nasopharyngeal cancer and went on an acting hiatus, Min-a supported him throughout his treatment.

After his recovery, he made his comeback in the 2022 K-drama Our Blues which Min-a also appeared in, although they did not play a couple on screen.

