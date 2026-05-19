Shu Qi reveals love not part of her life plan, 5th in list of priorities

Taiwanese actress-director Shu Qi has known from an early age to put herself first before love.

The 50-year-old spoke with Taiwanese host Kevin Tsai in a Xiaohongshu podcast released on May 13, recalling a time when she had the opportunity to expand her career in Hollywood.

She recounted: "At the time, I had just completed filming The Transporter (2002) and was in Hollywood. Some people hoped I would stay there, learn English and sign with a talent agency there.

"I was brought around to the agencies to deliver my resume, but I returned after staying there for two weeks because I really disliked the feeling. Ever since I moved to Hong Kong, I had been working constantly. If I had to give up one year to stay and meet people there, I think it would be a waste of my time."

Shu Qi added she didn't know anyone there and could feel she was being judged all the time by the agencies.

Kevin, 64, also asked if she had a partner at the time, which could be part of her consideration to leave Hollywood, and Shu Qi responded in the negative.

"I am a person who doesn't list romance as my first two considerations. First is my career, second is myself, friends come in third place, then romantic relationship," she shared.

Kevin was surprised by her response, asking if her husband, Hong Kong actor-director Stephen Fung, would be upset if he heard about this.

She responded: "He ranks even lower now. I would consider my family members before him; he comes last... Because he's the most reliable and comfortable person."

Shu Qi, who tied the knot with Stephen, 51, in 2016, added that the people who stay by her side are those who support her, and she wouldn't have to deliberately give up anything.

'Never thought about falling in love'

Kevin also asked if she had ever placed love in the top three of her life plan.

"When I was young, I never thought about falling in love," she said, agreeing with Kevin that even if her family background didn't provide her with the care and concern she needed, it doesn't mean she had to deliberately seek it elsewhere.

Shu Qi shared at the Singapore International Film Festival (SGIFF) in November 2025 that her directorial debut film Girl is inspired by her tumultuous and traumatic childhood.

She told Kevin in the podcast: "I think everyone is their own individual. If anything, I think the biggest concept I learnt from my family is that when I see my parents, who have been together for so long that I don't know if they are still in love or not, at least they are not separated.

"But if two unhappy people are forced to stay together, it's quite a torturous thing. I think they definitely loved each other in the beginning, but to reach where they are today, it's quite strange too.

"I was also afraid that after I've committed to someone, I would have to sacrifice my career or time and only stay at home; I feel that's not what I want to do. So I have never thought about [falling in love] when I was younger."

At the time, she felt her career, which began in Hong Kong in 1996, brought her more fulfilment than love.

She said: "I had just reached Hong Kong at the time and had to learn Cantonese, how to make new friends and how to live there.

"I still had to think about how to get along with another person? I think that was too tiring for me."

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yeo.shuhui@asiaone.com

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