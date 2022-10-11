Silent Hill movie director says Konami plans to revive horror franchise with multiple studios

Whether you are a fan of horror games or just gaming in general, the Silent Hill franchise from Konami should already be a known quantity. While the gaming side of things has not really been alive for a while now, it seems that the situation is set to change, according to Christophe Gans, director of the 2006 Silent Hill movie.

In an interview with France’s Movie and Game, Gans reiterated that he was working on a new Silent Hill movie, but more importantly, it would be part of a concerted push by Konami to revive the dormant franchise for the modern gaming audience.

Gans said that “there are several games in development as we speak, there are several teams on it, with a big line of games” and that “[Konami] will revive the franchise, I think they were really impressed with the success of the remakes of Resident Evil that are evidently exceptional games.” (via translation by Resetera)

Bloober Team, one of the studios supposedly behind a remake of Silent Hill 2, was also brought up during the interview. Gans seems to nod in agreement that it was indeed happening, while sharing that “there are several teams” also working on other games.

As for Gans’ return to Silent Hill, he said, “In this second movie, I’ll try to explain that Silent Hill is a place that owes as much to the creatures that live there as what we project on the town.

ALSO READ: Christophe Gans developing standalone Silent Hill movie reflective of modern horror

So I’ll enter into something way more psychological and way more psychoanalytic in order to try to make people understand that Silent Hill isn’t only this strange labyrinth that changes its form but also the projection of tortured and tormented souls and sometimes of extremely paradoxical feelings that can be between mad love and violence.”

There is no doubt that fans of the horror series would love for it to be back in some form or another, but with Konami, there always remains a doubt whether it will actually be possible. If Suikoden could make a comeback, there is no reason why Silent Hill cannot follow in its footsteps. Fingers crossed.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.