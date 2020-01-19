Simpsons actor says he'll no longer voice Indian character Apu after controversy

Hank Azaria's marked accent for Indian character Apu has been criticised by viewers.
PHOTO: AFP
AFP

LOS ANGELES - Simpsons actor Hank Azaria will no longer voice the Indian character Apu, US media reported, more than two years after accusations of racism marred the long-running animated series.

Apu Nahasapeemapetilon is the manager of the show's Kwik-E-Mart convenience store and a mainstay of the TV comedy, which recently celebrated its 30th year on air.

He is voiced by white actor Azaria, whose marked accent for the role has been criticised by viewers, who have also accused writers of using Indian stereotypes in their treatment of the character.

"What they're going to do with the character is their call," Azaria told US film news website SlashFilm on Friday (Jan 17). "It's up to them and they haven't sorted it out yet. All we've agreed on is I won't do the voice any more."

Creators of The Simpsons found themselves under fire in late 2017 with the release of a documentary by comedian Hari Kondabolu, who interviewed fellow entertainers of Indian and South Asian origin to document their feelings about the character.

Both Azaria and Simpsons creator Matt Groening refused to appear in the documentary to answer questions.

But Azaria later told a reporter from the TMZ celebrity website that Kondabolu "made some really interesting points" and "gave us a lot at The Simpsons to think about".

The Simpsons stars Homer, the family patriarch working for a nuclear power station, his wife and voice of reason Marge, and children Bart, Lisa and Maggie.

Since it first aired in 1989, the show has won more than 30 Emmys.

In its early years, the animated comedy regularly pulled in more than 15 million viewers and had double that - 33 million - for its most-watched episode in 1990.

It became so popular that references to the show have formed part of pop culture.

Declining audience figures had led to fears that it would not be renewed, but Fox committed to continue The Simpsons until at least a 32nd season in 2021.

More about
TV programmes Discrimination

TRENDING

Grab driver calls the cops on couple for getting &#039;intimate&#039; in her car
Grab driver calls the cops on couple for getting 'intimate' in her car
He&#039;s not Malay: Customers surprised vendor at Singapore&#039;s Ningxia Night Market speaks fluent Mandarin
He's not Malay: Customers surprised vendor at Singapore's Ningxia Night Market speaks fluent Mandarin
Hayley Woo annoyed by people who live-streamed her eating
Hayley Woo annoyed by people who live-streamed her eating
Maid, 34, arrested for attacking employer with knife
Maid, 34, arrested for attacking employer with knife
Gossip mill: Jeanette Aw sends open plea for help - and other entertainment news this week
Gossip mill: Jeanette Aw sends open plea for help - and other entertainment news this week
&#039;I couldn&#039;t believe this was real&#039;: sister of man who died in PIE accident
'I couldn't believe this was real': sister of man who died in PIE accident
Britain&#039;s Harry and Meghan to drop titles, retire as working royals
Britain's Harry and Meghan to drop titles, retire as working royals
McDonald&#039;s Japan launches its Adult Cream Pies, and the verdict is in
McDonald's Japan launches its Adult Cream Pies, and the verdict is in
Here&#039;s what happens to your body when you cut out sugar
Here's what happens to your body when you cut out sugar
House tour: Industrial-style, cat-friendly HDB BTO home in Boon Lay
House tour: Industrial-style, cat-friendly HDB BTO home in Boon Lay
Singapore-based Facebook user shares useful hack to reuse those tiny plastic stands in pizza delivery boxes
Singapore-based netizen shares life-changing hack to reuse those plastic stands in pizza delivery boxes
Thai netizens slam British man caught punching a local for making him drop his iPhone 11
Thai netizens slam British man caught punching a local for making him drop his iPhone 11

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

12 Chinese New Year superstitions to follow for a big dose of luck
12 Chinese New Year superstitions to follow for a big dose of luck
5 style tips inspired by local actress Zoe Tay
5 style tips inspired by local actress Zoe Tay
Relationship advice: My BF still uses dating apps. How should I talk to him about it?
Relationship advice: My BF still uses dating apps. How should I talk to him about it?
Free activities in Singapore this weekend: CNY Bazaars, Taiwan&#039;s Ningxia Night Market &amp; more
Free activities in Singapore this weekend: CNY Bazaars, Taiwan's Ningxia Night Market & more

Home Works

12 modern HDB toilet design ideas you can copy to make your bathroom look bigger
12 modern HDB toilet design ideas you can copy to make your bathroom look bigger
These are the trending colours to use in your home in 2020
These are the trending colours to use in your home in 2020
Your spring cleaning checklist for CNY 2020
Your spring cleaning checklist for CNY 2020
Tips and tricks to maintain your sofa
Tips and tricks to maintain your sofa

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Sydney mum warns against clothing hooks after 6-year-old gets eyelid torn off
Sydney mum warns against clothing hooks after 6-year-old gets eyelid torn off
British woman gets schooled on nasi lemak after calling it &#039;wickedly bad meal&#039;
British woman gets schooled on nasi lemak after calling it 'wickedly bad meal'
Robinsons&#039; &#039;broken&#039; Chinese on CNY decorations has people scratching their heads
Robinsons' 'broken' Chinese on CNY decorations has people scratching their heads
SCDF rescues woman hanging off air-con ledge at King George&#039;s Avenue
Woman hanging off 14th floor ledge at Jalan Besar gets rescued

SERVICES