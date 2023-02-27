Simu Liu teases new Marvel appearance for Shang-Chi

Simu Liu has teased that fans will see him pop up in a new Marvel blockbuster "sooner than [they] think".

The Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings actor admitted he is very excited about the possibility of a crossover with other characters in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and suggested he has already been working on another project in the role.

He told People magazine: "I'm such a big fan of both the characters and the performers that play them, so any collaboration is an opportunity for me to work alongside someone who, in their own way, is breaking barriers and at the very top of their game.

"I think that's what excites me the most as a performer [and] also as a fan."

He then teased: "And who knows? They might see something sooner than you think. We'll see."

Meanwhile, the 33-year-old star admitted he is "honoured" to be part of the cast of Greta Gerwig's long-awaited Barbie movie, particularly because it is such a different project to "the Marvel thing".

He said: "The invitation to participate [is] certainly very humbling.

"I'm extremely honoured to have even been given the opportunity to play in that sandbox with such incredible auteurs every step of the way.

"[I'm honoured] just getting to do something completely different than the Marvel thing and fighting, and letting it be about the dance and the colour and the vibrancy of that movie."

Simu Liu in the upcoming movie Barbie. The 33-year-old said he's 'honoured' to be part of the Greta Gerwig movie, particularly as it is such a different project to 'the Marvel thing'.

PHOTO: Instagram/simuliu

Simu previously admitted he had "so much fun" working on the Barbie film, which also stars Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling.

He said in December after the first trailer was released: "The dancing, the laughing, all of that. That was every single day for us on set. So now to finally see that in a work form is actually surreal because we just felt like we were having fun the whole time.

"But I'm really excited for people to watch more. I think there will be one more trailer that comes out before the movie, but I think it's great to keep the audience guessing, and I can't wait for them to see."

