Singaporean celebs share their mental health struggles

Local musician Narelle Kheng shared in an interview with local media that she was in a toxic relationship for two years.

Admitting that she and her then-boyfriend were still immature, they would engage in poor behaviour such as not allowing each other to hang out with friends.

She would also ask him to spend time with her as a form of escapism so that she could avoid dealing with her own insecurities. Although it took a long time after the breakup for her to open up to others again, the experience has helped her to become wiser and she is in a happy and stable relationship now.

The singer also battles with depression, something that she has been experiencing since she was at Singapore Sports School training as a competitive swimmer.

As part of her healing process, she accepted her condition such as learning to feel ok about lying in bed for two months, and started being kinder to herself instead of always speaking to herself in a harsh and critical tone.

She also thinks that living with purpose is more important than chasing happiness, and believes that we can all make an impact just by being who we are.

If you think you may have the symptoms of mental illness or want to find out more, you can visit sites like Singhealth and the Institute of Mental Health.

If you are experiencing suicidal thoughts or know someone who is thinking about suicide, you can contact the Samaritans of Singapore at 1800-221-4444 for help.