'Singapore's latest boy group F6': Photos of Emerald Hill actors in immaculate drip send netizens chuckling

They made Batu Pahat their runway.

These Emerald Hill actors left some swooning and others chuckling after they posed for dramatic photos in front of the Chinese Chamber of Commerce in the Malaysian town.

The shots, posted by Romeo Tan in his Instagram account today (July 31), featured him with Hsiu Chieh-kai, Shaun Chen, Elvin Ng, Desmond Ng and Nick Teo strutting suavely in their drama costumes.

"What do you do when you see six extraordinary men together? Please stay tuned to Emerald Hill," wrote Romeo, 39, in the caption.

The six of them, together with cast members Tasha Low, Herman Keh and Zhu Zeliang, were in Batu Pahat last week to film scenes for the upcoming Mediacorp drama about the Zhang family.

The Chinese Chamber of Commerce building was used as the set for the family's company Eng Lip Co Ltd.

Cheeky remarks about their looks were made in the comments section.

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/C-EXKN9ywyu/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link[/embed]

"Singapore's latest boy group F6," joked one netizen, referring to the F4 boys from the hit manga Hana Yori Dango (Boys Over Flowers), which led to popular drama adaptations in Taiwan, Japan, South Korea, China and Thailand.

"Singapore's Backstreet Boys and their manager with a moustache," another poked fun at Shaun and his hairy upper lip.

Another said that they could debut as a six-member boy group: "I've figured out the positioning. Desmond is the lead singer, Romeo is in charge of photography, Nick is the rapper, Chieh-kai is the leader, Shaun is the dancer, and Elvin will be the English spokesperson."

[[nid:694734]]

There were also Batu Pahat residents who spoke fondly of the majestic building in the photos.

"I have seen this landmark since I was a child, and who knew that one day it will become so full of stories. Thank you to the six handsome guys," commented one.

Actress Zoe Tay, who stars as Chieh-kai, Shaun and Romeo's mother in the show, remarked that they looked handsome, and he replied glibly: "It's because mum is beautiful!"

Emerald Hill, a spinoff from The Little Nyonya, centres around Zhang Xinniang, who roams the streets with her adoptive mother Ah Zhu (Chen Liping), cheating others to survive.

When Xinniang is around 10 years old, Ah Zhu brings her to the wealthy Zhang family living on Emerald Hill and claims that she is Li Shuqin's (Jesseca Liu) long-lost daughter Anya.

As Xinniang (Tasha) grows up in the family, she secretly remains in contact with Ah Zhu, sometimes stealing things for her, unaware that Shuqin knows of her deeds and she is not the real Anya.

The drama also stars Aileen Tan, Priscelia Chan, Dawn Yeoh, Chantalle Ng and Ferlyn Wong with Jeanette Aw reprising her role as Yamamoto Yueniang from The Little Nyonya.

It is expected to premiere in the first half of 2025.

AsiaOne was at Batu Pahat as well to visit the sets, look out for our E-Junkies video and coverage!

[embed]https://www.facebook.com/asiaonecom/posts/pfbid02LPcFNZJDVVWmnSTFSwJDhFRNrUnAtPoCDVFVQ2sqyJz3ro4eMk7FMAMiaMiKMFQ6l[/embed]

[[nid:688739]]

syarifahsn@asiaone.com



No part of this article can be reproduced without permission from AsiaOne.