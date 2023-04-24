Singer-actress Celest Chong returns to Singapore after 13 years in Canada

Singer-actress Celest Chong will be returning to Singapore for good.

The 43-year-old told Shin Min Daily News in an article yesterday (April 23): "Due to the pandemic, I could not return for four years, and I am finally back this year. It's mainly for the sake of my older family members, and my friends and fans who have missed me."

Celest lived in Toronto since getting married to a Canadian in 2010, but their marriage ended in 2021.

She shared that it is time to take care of her family elders, including her mother who is now 80 years old. She added that she is content with what she has done so far and has no regrets.

"Singapore has always been my hometown and my roots. I could work in Singapore now that I am back, and also in China, Taiwan and Hong Kong. I believe that my hard work will persist and my fanbase will remain," she elaborated.

She has also changed her name to Celest Si Lei, and told the Chinese daily: "I always thought my name Celest Chong Zhang Yu Hua is too long and awkward, and every time I fill in forms, I run out of space. I love my new name, it's strong and smooth."

Celest's acting debut was in local director Eric Khoo's Stories About Love (2000). Subsequently, she appeared in local dramas like You Light Up My Life (2001), Together Whenever (2003), Zero (2004) and Your Hand in Mine (2009).

She also appeared in the DC series Titans (2018) and Netflix series The Umbrella Academy (2019). In 2021, she received the best actress award at The Great Canadian Sci Fi Film Fest for her role in the short fantasy film Moore's Void (2021).

With three English songs — Go Slow, Masterpiece and I Got Him — and three Chinese songs — Choice, My Mother's Red Orchid and Hidden — under her belt, Celest, who writes most of the lyrics and music, is now recording four other Chinese songs.

With excitement seeping through her voice, she shared: "I have been busy during this period — moving a great distance, bringing two dogs with me, writing and producing songs, and filming music videos.

"I will take on local drama productions and will continue singing. I want to tell my fans that I love you guys and I will return to you with new shows and songs."

ALSO READ: Hugo Ng, Cherie Lim and Collin Chee reunite 29 years after 1990s telemovie Strike Back

jolynn.chia@asiaone.com