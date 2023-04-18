Singer Della Ding Dang scalded while making oatmeal, says she couldn't open eye

Chinese singer Della Ding Dang, who celebrated her birthday yesterday (April 17), accidentally scalded her face and left hand while cooking recently.

According to Taiwanese media, the 41-year-old placed boiling oatmeal into a blender when she should have let it cool down first.

She described how when she started the blender, the hot oatmeal flew out of the appliance, scalding her left face and left hand.

As a result, she said she couldn't open her left eye for a day and her doctor was unable to check on the extent of her injury then.

She was initially worried about it affecting her vision but thankfully, the swelling eased the next day and the doctor said the scalding only affected her eyelid.

This Mandopop singer also ended up with a big blister on her left hand.

Responding to queries from Taiwanese media, Della said: "Don't worry, these are just superficial injuries. I failed to take care of myself even though I have upcoming performances for the musical An Accident of Love, I'm so sorry!

While the swelling in her eye has eased, she'll need to return to her doctor for follow-up appointments. But her injuries are not expected to affect her upcoming musical appearance, she said.

Her birthday wish, she said, was to take care of herself and recover from her injury.

As a present for herself, she said she also signed up for some music therapy lessons to learn how to relax.

Her Mandarin musical An Accident of Love World Tour will be on June 24 and 25 in Tainan Cultural Center, Tainan city.

