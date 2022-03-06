Single but not mingling: Camila Cabello focusing on friendships after split from ex Shawn Mendes

Camila Cabello is focused on "friendships" after splitting from Shawn Mendes.

The 25-year-old pop star dated Shawn for two years before they announced their split in November, and Camila suggested she's not looking for another romance for the time being.

The brunette beauty - who shot to fame as part of Fifth Harmony - told The Late Late Show With James Corden: "This is my first time being single in my 20s.

"That's not even what I'm looking forward to right now, I think right now it's about girlfriends… I feel like my focus is on my friendships right now and just growing as a person."

Shawn and the Havana hitmaker confirmed their break-up via a joint statement last year.

The pop duo said on Instagram at the time: "Hey guys, we've decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever. [heart emoji]

"We started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends. We so appreciate your support from the beginning and moving forward [heart emojis] Camila and Shawn (sic)"

Prior to that, Shawn admitted that he loved spending time in lockdown with the chart-topping star.

Reflecting on their lockdown experience, he shared: "I spent most of the pandemic in Miami with Camila and her family, it was beautiful, truly so special. I often go back to look at photos and the simplicity of that time, we were lucky. It was nice, just riding bikes.

"I hadn't joyfully ridden my bike around a neighbourhood since I was 12 before that. We were making dinner, just doing normal things. The Latin culture is also just so beautiful, so being able to immerse myself in that culture is always really healing."

