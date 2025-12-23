'I'm cured!' Single's Inferno star Cha Hyun-seung announces cancer recovery

Six months after receiving his leukaemia diagnosis, Single's Inferno and Physical: 100 star Cha Hyun-seung has shared the good news that he is in remission.

In a YouTube video uploaded yesterday (Dec 22), the 34-year-old dancer-actor vlogged his visit to the oncology centre, where he was awaiting the results of a bone marrow test and was about to take a blood test.

"I received a full remission diagnosis and I'm back home now," he shared with a small smile in his room. "Being at home like this, so comfortably, it feels unreal. I feel incredibly happy.

"Since it's the end of the year, I feel like I've received a second life as a Christmas present."

[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=l4H7Lz9uxCM[/embed]

In an Instagram post, Hyun-seung announced: "Everyone, I'm cured! The seemingly endless battle has finally come to an end.

"In fact, from the moment my symptoms first appeared until just before I received this diagnosis today, I've always been afraid. 'What if I don't get better?' 'Cerebral haemorrhage? Cerebral infarction?' 'Is my heart deformed?' Everything felt like it was going in a bad direction."

However, he wrote he had a sudden thought that, even if he could not stop the illness or recover, he could slow its progression by not having a "weakened" spirit.

Hyun-seung also shared the difficulties he experienced during chemotherapy, coming to the realisation that pain wasn't "all bad" as it was part of the process that kept him alive.

"From then on, I started to laugh," he added. "As I laughed, the fear and the hardship gradually subsided."

Hyun-seung wrote he would "try to take better care" of himself.

He ended his message with some words of encouragement to other patients.

"I believe that all the patients who are battling illness right now will definitely recover," he wrote. "I know it's exhausting and difficult, but please don't give up on laughter and hope. I sincerely pray that you will recover.

"Thank you so much to everyone who has shown interest and support."

Hyun-seung's Instagram post was met with congratulations and well-wishes from musicians including Super Junior's Leeteuk, Rain, Drunken Tiger, and fellow Physical: 100 contestants including Jo Jin-hyung, Jung Dae-jin and Ha Je-yong.

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/DSkdUfYk5j5/[/embed]

Initially a backup dancer, Hyun-seung gained popularity through appearances in reality shows including Single's Inferno (2021), Street Man Fighter (2022), Physical: 100 (2023) and World of Street Woman Fighter (2025).

He also delved into acting with a guest appearance in the drama Celebrity (2023) before landing a lead role in The Bedmate Game: Sharehouse (2024).

In September, he posted about his cancer diagnosis on his Instagram, writing that his life had come to "an abrupt halt" back in early June when he was rushed to the emergency room.

"Until then, I had passed the final audition for all the projects I'd dreamt of and was running towards my goals — but a diagnosis of leukaemia brought everything to a stop."

