'Sleep in separate rooms': Celeb couple Sally Yeh and George Lam reveal secret to good marriage

After being married for close to three decades, Hong Kong celeb couple Sally Yeh and George Lam revealed their secret to a good marriage is to set personal space and respect boundaries.

The singers, who married in 1996, talked about their personality and lifestyle differences with Hong Kong media while promoting their upcoming concert in a report published on Sept 4.

Sally shared that while she prefers to go to bed late at night, George turns in and rises early and needs complete silence to fall asleep.

The 63-year-old said: "I like to use the computer at night. George would tell me, 'Your device is so noisy, I can't sleep.'"

She also shared that George, 77, recommended she wears earphones while watching television at night, but it was impractical for her, so she asked if they could sleep separately, which he thought was a "good idea".

"The best way to stay married is to sleep in separate rooms. Sleeping in separate houses is even better," George laughed.

At home, George lives in a room upstairs while Sally's room is on a lower floor.

Besides having their own personal space, he sets boundaries which she has to respect.

They recounted a time early in their marriage when Sally tried to tidy his drawers, which angered the usually mild-mannered George.

Sally added: "I can't touch his things. As soon as the door [of his room] closes, no one can go up. Even when it was raining heavily that day. He didn't come down, I was worried but didn't want to disturb him, so I only waited downstairs."

She also told George during the interview not to lock his door, so that if something happens to him, she could go upstairs to check on him. However, he only responded cheekily: "I've been a lonely boy since I was a child. I like to hide in a corner by myself."

