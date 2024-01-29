Snoop Dogg has "nothing but love and respect" for Donald Trump.

The 52-year-old rapper doesn't agree with critics of the former US president because he claimed the ex-Apprentice star has "done only great things" for him, singling out the fact he gave a pardon to Death Row Records co-founder Michael Harris — who was in jail for drug offences — during his time in office.

He told the Sunday Times Culture magazine: "Donald Trump? He ain't done nothing wrong to me. He has done only great things for me. He pardoned Michael Harris.

"So I have nothing but love and respect for Donald Trump."

In 2012, Snoop shared a post online looking at reasons to vote for Barack Obama ahead of Mitt Romney and with Trump making another bid for presidency again at the upcoming elections, the rapper could offer a similar comparison between him and current commander-in-chief Joe Biden.

Asked if he will do a similar post, he said: "I may have to. Because there are mixed views on that, so I want to see what the people say…"

Meanwhile, Snoop has been thinking of retirement after 30 years in the spotlight, but he still has a number of things he wants to achieve first in order to strengthen his legacy.

He said: "You brought up the R-word — we don't like that.

"But I know what you mean. It's being set up, but there are things that I have to do before, because you want your legacy to grow even when you're not here."

Unlike other rappers, Snoop has never been interested in being "loud and obnoxious" and instead set out to connect with as many people as possible.

He said: "More people feel they know Snoop Dogg than like my music.

"But I break the fourth wall — that was the difference between me and everybody else. I understood that it's the people who make you the champion, so I wanted to shake hands and kiss the babies — be reachable. I've never been a star in the sky, I've been a star in your eye.

"When I was at my peak, I never thought, 'I'm bigger than God!' I never wanted to be loud and obnoxious. I couldn't believe how big I was and my records may have said, 'I'm the [best]!' but that was out of shock rather than cockiness.

"I didn't know how to handle success, so I've always stayed grounded, no matter how high I got."

