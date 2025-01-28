Snoop Dogg tells critics to 'get your life right' after performing at Trump's inauguration ball

Snoop Dogg has told his critics to "get your life right" after he performed at President Donald Trump's Inauguration Ball.

The 53-year-old hip hop icon has come under fire for the decision to perform at the event on Jan 17, and he has spoken out against "all the hate" he received.

In an Instagram video, he said: "For all the hate, I'm going to answer with love.

"Get your life right, stop worrying about mine. I'm cool. I'm together.

"Still a Black man. Still 100 per cent Black. All out 'til you ball out or 'til you fall out."

On Saturday (Jan 25), Snoop insisted his response to the backlash was simply "success and love".

He told the R+B Money Podcast: "You 'gon deal with hate when you get to the top, no matter who you are…

"Me, personally, I answer it with success and love. That's my answer to any hate and negativity that comes my way, 'cause it's the strongest force that can beat it."

A year ago, Snoop claimed he has "nothing but love and respect" for Trump, explaining that the latter has "done only great things" for him, singling out the fact he gave a pardon to Death Row Records co-founder Michael Harris — who was in jail for drug offences — during his first time in office.

He told the Sunday Times Culture magazine: "Donald Trump? He ain't done nothing wrong to me. He has done only great things for me. He pardoned Michael Harris.

"So I have nothing but love and respect for Donald Trump."

But back in 2018, he blasted Kanye West and other vocal Trump followers after it was suggested some of his own fans supported the politician.

Appearing on DJ Suss One's SiriusXM show, he said: "I tell them straight up motherf****, if you like that n****, you motherf****** racist. F*** you, and f*** him."

