'So happy for them': Gwyneth Paltrow on ex-boyfriend Ben Affleck marrying Jennifer Lopez

Gwyneth Paltrow insists she is happy ex-boyfriend Ben Affleck has married Jennifer Lopez.

The Goop founder, 49, addressed the actor's nuptials during a Q&A on her Instagram Story on Friday (July 22).

When asked how she felt "about Ben and JLo," Gwyneth wrote: "Love!!! So romantic!!! Very happy for them".

In a follow-up post on Instagram, another fan asked the 'Sliding Doors' Oscar-winner if she was "happy" - to which Gwyneth responded "very".

She added an image of her and husband, Brad Falchuk, 51, to whom she got hitched in 2018.

In a previous discussion about her relationship with 'Gone Girl' actor Ben, who she dated on and off from 1997 to 2000, she was asked why they never married.

Gwyneth told Howard Stern in the chat the relationship was a bit of a "lesson" for her and recalled Ben had been trying to "heal" when they were together from things she said had gone on in his childhood.

She added: "It's interesting, I think there's certain boyfriends where you are trying to work stuff out, right?

"Like, you're trying to heal certain stuff from your childhood and he was very much a lesson in that way. I'm not sure exactly what I was trying to heal in that instance, but it was... he was, ya know, it was specific."

Following her split from Ben, mum-of-two Gwyneth married Coldplay frontman Chris Martin, 45, in 2003.

They divorced in 2016 after sharing children, Apple, 18, and 16-year-old Moses.

Ben, 49, first started dating Jennifer, 52, in July 2002 and they got engaged in November of the same year.

They dramatically called off their September 2003 wedding before announcing their break-up a few months later.

But after getting back together they married last Saturday at a low-key ceremony in Las Vegas.

They have since been spotted kissing in Paris and are said to be planning a bigger day and party for family and friends.