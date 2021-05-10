So this is what Song Joong-ki does with Vincenzo's Geumga Plaza gold

Now that Vincenzo Cassano (played by Song Joong-ki) has retrieved his huge stash of gold bars from the secret vault under Geumga Plaza, what does he actually want to do with them?

Well, an Instagram post uploaded by Joong-ki's brother, Seung-ki, this morning shows the actor's nephews each holding a gleaming bar of 'gold'.

The post was captioned: "Vincenzo's gold arrived", leaving fans in awe at the bundle of cuteness. The young boys posed gleefully with the 'gold' bars, even biting on it.

We guess Joong-ki had taken two of the Geumga Plaza gold props and given it to his nephews.

The two boys also visited their uncle at work in November last year to watch the filming of the hit K-drama series. In the third video in the Instagram post, Joong-ki can be seen picking up the younger boy with one arm, instantly melting the hearts of many. Some fans have previously pointed out how the child looks very much like his uncle Joong-ki.

