'Someone stole my heart': Ah Girls Go Army's Apple Chan engaged

Local actress Apple Chan is tying the knot.

The 35-year-old, who starred in Jack Neo's Ah Boys to Men 4 and Ah Girls Go Army movies, shared the good news in an Instagram post yesterday (March 13) evening.

'This year, another thing to be thankful for. Someone stole my heart, so I'm stealing his last name," Apple wrote.

While she did not reveal her fiance's identity, she posted some photos with the two of them together.

In one of the photos, Apple is seen with a diamond ring on her left ring finger, while she smiles blissfully and leans on his shoulder.

In another photo, both of them are on a yacht, believed to be the place of proposal, as there are a few LED signs forming the words "Marry Me" and a bouquet of roses on the floor.

The announcement garnered the attention of many fans and artistes, including Christopher Lee, Shaun Chen, Dennis Chew, Yang Guang Ke Le and Julie Tan, who congratulated Apple in the comments section.

Apple was born in Hong Kong and moved to Singapore when she was a child, debuting in showbiz as a part-time actress in Mediacorp with a cameo appearance in the drama Beach.Ball.Babes (2008). She signed with Hong Kong broadcaster TVB between 2011 and 2019 and appeared in many drama series during the period.

When she returned to Singapore to continue her acting career, she appeared in four of Jack's movies and is best known for her performance as 2nd Lieutenant Roxanne Tan in Ah Girls Go Army (2022).

Apple, who also owns skincare brand Apondle, was last seen in Vasantham's drama 1943: Kappaleriya Thamizhan (2023), where she plays the daughter of a Japanese general.

