'It was something I never expected': Ex-TV actor Collin Chee divorced from wife of 22 years

Ex-TV actor Collin Chee revealed that he ended his marriage with his wife of 22 years in 2019, in a report published by Lianhe Zaobao last Saturday (Oct 7).

The 57-year-old said: "I got divorced. It was something I never expected. It happened anyway, but I am still good friends with my ex-wife."

The couple married in 1997 and have four children, two daughters and two sons who are all in their twenties.

"We did not make our divorce difficult for our children. They all love me and I am very grateful," Collin added.

Their children often made appearances in Collin's Instagram posts where they spent quality time together. Collin is also now operating his online durian business Spikes of Love with his two sons.

Collin debuted with Singapore Broadcasting Corporation (now Mediacorp) after Star Search 1993 and left showbiz in 1996. After his marriage, he helped out in her family's wholesale business and lived in Indonesia from 2009 to 2015.

He told the Chinese daily he left the entertainment industry then because considering his ex-wife's family business background, he felt that being in showbiz might inevitably lead to troubles and wanted to give her a peace of mind.

"I have no regrets, after all, everything was a choice made at that moment," he added.

Collin also revealed that he had since found new love. His girlfriend is a 52-year-old Singapore citizen originally from Ipoh, who is working as a financial consultant and a divorcee with two grown-up sons, whom Collin gets along well with.

When asked if they have any plans to marry, he said: "At our age, I just accept fate when it comes and let it take its course."

He added that it was his girlfriend who encouraged him to return to the entertainment industry.

"She said that at my age, I have nothing to worry and be concerned about, so I just enjoy the process and do what I like."

After a hiatus of 27 years, Collin recently returned to acting and is currently filming the new movie King of Hawkers, where he plays Li Guozhong, a rich playboy from Hong Kong who is divorced from Zhang Nala (Dawn Yeoh).

Guozhong fell in love at first sight with Nala when they were younger and she became pregnant out of wedlock. To maintain the family's reputation, Guozhong's mother, Madam Lee (Mimi Chu), allowed Nala to be married into their family, but did not hold a wedding banquet for them.

Guozhong is said to be someone who cares very much about other people's opinions of him, a people-pleaser and doesn't have his own opinion. To bolster his family's business, Guozhong searches for Nala after their divorce and finds her operating her family-run bak chor mee stall in Singapore. He then organises a competition to take over Nala's and other hawkers' businesses.

Speaking to AsiaOne at the press conference and lensing ceremony recently, Collin said that Guozhong is a character who feels "empty" because his mother is overcontrolling.

[[nid:651352]]

He shared: "Although Guozhong is rich, successful and going to take over the company, deep inside he feels empty because his mum controls everything… He becomes a playboy because he has no way to express himself as his mum is so strong. His wife is capable and she cooks very well. He feels that he has nothing so he builds a character of being popular."

Collin added that he felt "very blessed" to have Mimi playing his mum in the film and looks forward to working with her.

He added: "This is my first time working with Mimi, but I know her personally. I'm glad… She is very nice to all of us and has a wealth of experiences, so she would share a lot.

"I will learn as much as possible from her. With this comeback, I want to have the attitude of being curious and to upgrade myself to learn from the experience."

Directed by local director Kelvin Sng, King of Hawkers centres around Nala, who returns to Singapore from Hong Kong to restart her life at her family-run bak chor mee stall after divorcing Guozhong.

Operating next to Nala's stall are others selling local cuisines, such as Ah Lau's Cantonese Cuisine, run by Liu Derong (Hugo Ng) and Bestest Indian Food, which is operated by Raja (Das DD). When Guozhong's company organises a competition to buy over their recipes and businesses, they work together to retain their legacy.

The movie also stars veteran singer-actress Liu Lingling, local actors Gini Chang, Ryan Lian, Asher Su and Filipino actor Kimson Tan. It will be released during Chinese New Year next year.

ALSO READ: 'He is the idol of our era': Liu Lingling hints at possible romance with Hugo Ng in new movie

yeo.shuhui@asiaone.com