Song Hye-kyo and Cha Eun-woo coming to Singapore on Sept 5 for Chaumet event

K-drama fans, next Tuesday (Sept 5) may be a good day to take a day off.

Why, you may ask?

Well, because South Korean actress Song Hye-kyo and singer-actor Cha Eun-woo, who are brand ambassadors for luxury French jeweller and watch brand Chaumet, will be attending the opening of its pop-up boutique at Ion Orchard Level 1 Atrium at 3pm that day.

Both of them trended on social media platform X in June when they attended the Chaumet Gala dinner at the Château de Bagatelle in Paris and stole the spotlight with their dazzling visuals and elegance.

Eun-Woo, 26, who is a member of boy band Astro and best known for his works such as K-dramas True Beauty and My ID is Gangnam Beauty, wore a sophisticated black suit with a crisp white shirt accompanied by a Chaumet brooch at the dinner.

While Hye-kyo, 41, who won the Blue Dragon Series Awards grand prize for her performance in The Glory recently, was in a white silky gown with the brand's jewellery set.

Netizens commented that they gave off royalty vibes and even dubbed them the "royal siblings".

