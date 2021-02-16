Song Joong-ki joins Instagram on Valentine's Day, gets over 680k followers in 2 days

He once said in an interview that he wasn't on social media because he wasn't good at handling technology. But now, it looks like the coronavirus has forced helped yet another person become a tad more tech-savvy.

South Korean heart-throb Song Joong-ki opened his official Instagram account on Valentine's Day (Feb 14), and the 35-year-old actor attracted over 684,000 followers and 1.7 million likes in just two days, with the number growing every hour.

Joong-ki, whose new movie Space Sweepers was recently released on Netflix, has made four posts so far and amusingly, he chose to caption all the photo posts with just emojis and no text apart from hashtags of his name in Hangul and Roman alphabet.

Yesterday, he attended a media event to promote his new K-drama Vincenzo, in which he plays the title character, a lawyer for the Italian mafia who returns to his motherland in search of gold bars buried underneath a building in Seoul. In doing so, he becomes embroiled in a legal battle against a large conglomerate and reluctantly utilises villainous tactics to take them down.

According to Allkpop, he explained what drew him to the role: "There are a lot of bad people in the news these days. When writer Park Jae-bum gave me the script, I sympathised with it a lot because it contains many contents criticising society. I think it is a very new genre, a high-class genre."

The drama, which also stars Jeon Yeo-been and Taecyeon, premieres on Feb 20 at 10pm on Netflix.

