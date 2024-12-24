Song Joong-ki shows off photo of newborn daughter to media, reveals he's learning Spanish for kids

When Song Joong-ki became a first-time father last year, he was eager to gush about his son, showing a video of the baby to the media.

With his second child, a daughter, being born recently, the Korean actor paused discussion of his new movie Bogota: City of the Lost during a press conference yesterday (Dec 23) to show those assembled a photo of his newborn instead.

According to South Korean media, the 39-year-old said: "When I held my daughter for the first time after she was born, it felt different from holding my son. The feeling was truly unforgettable."

He added that his daughter was growing up healthy and his wife, former actress Katy Louise Saunders, was recovering well. He was also grateful for her support, as he was busy promoting his new movie and filming a new show.

"At the birth of my child, my sense of responsibility as a father and actor has grown," he said.

Bogota: City of the Lost follows Guk-hee (Joong-ki), a young man fleeing to the titular capital of Colombia with his family after the 1997 Asian financial crisis to build a better life. He gets entangled with the influential Korean immigrants in the country.

Joong-ki shows off his Spanish in the movie, which was filmed between 2020 and 2021, but he has still retained his language skills.

"I speak the language with my wife in my daily life," he said.

His mother-in-law is reportedly Colombian herself, with many of Katy's family members living in Colombia, and the couple also want their children to speak Spanish.

"One day they might speak Spanish better than I do," Joong-ki said.

"If I fall behind, it'll be harder to communicate, so I'm learning it harder."

Bogota: City of the Lost, which also stars Lee Hee-joon, Kwon Hae-hyo and Park Ji-hwan, releases in South Korean cinemas on Dec 31.

drimac@asiaone.com

[[nid:712809]]