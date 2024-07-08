Gossip mill: Song Joong-ki and wife expecting 2nd child, HyunA and Yong Jun-hyung to marry, Son Ye-jin on why she fell for Hyun Bin

Song Joong-ki and wife expecting 2nd child

South Korean actor Song Joong-ki and his wife, former actress Katy Louise Saunders, are expecting a second child together.

The news was confirmed by the 38-year-old's management agency HighZium Studio in a statement today (July 8), according to a report by Koreaboo.

"Song Joong-ki will become a father to two children. The date of birth is part of his private life so it's difficult to comment on," it reads.

Joong-ki and Katy welcomed their first child, a son, together in June 2023, just months after announcing that he and Katy had registered their marriage in January that same year.

In June, the couple was spotted taking a stroll with their son and dog in Seoul. Although they were an eye-catching pair, what caught the netizens' attention was the price of the baby stroller, which reportedly cost about S$2,000.

HyunA and Yong Jun-hyung getting married

Korean singer HyunA and former Highlight member Yong Jun-hyung are getting hitched in October.

The news was confirmed in a statement from HyunA's management agency At Area today (July 8), according to a report by KoreaBoo.

It reads: "HyunA has promised to marry Yong Jun-hyung, as the two have been a great source of comfort for each other in their difficult moments.

"In October, they will hold their wedding with close friends and begin a new chapter of their lives.

"Thank you to everyone who has always supported her as an artist and as a person with your warm attention. We ask for your blessings in the future for HyunA, who has made a big decision in her life."

The pair announced their relationship in January when HyunA, 32, uploaded a photo of herself and a man, whom she tagged as Jun-hyung, 34, from the back with them holding hands.

Fans were divided with the announcement then. While some hoped that HyunA would be "happy", others did not react positively to it, as Jun-hyung was linked to the Burning Sun scandal that rocked South Korea in 2019.

Son Ye-jin on why she fell for Hyun Bin

When South Korean actors Son Ye-jin and Hyun Bin announced they were getting married in 2022, fans worldwide rejoiced as it was a dream come true for them, for many of them had rooted for the couple to have their own happy ending in real life after starring in the drama Crash Landing on You (2020).

The 42-year-old actress, who attended the 28th Bucheon International Fantastic Film Festival recently, was asked what made her decide to marry Hyun Bin, 41, according to a report by Allkpop.

Ye-jin shared: "Many people end up dating or marrying their co-stars, but that wasn't something I particularly preferred. However, destiny has its ways. People kept saying we looked alike, and I started to wonder, 'Do we really resemble each other?'"

She added that what attracted her to Hyun Bin was his personality: "He's like a traditional gentleman. He's very upright and rational. I like his straightforward nature; he doesn't sugarcoat unpleasant things or try to embellish himself. He's handsome, tall and very reliable."

