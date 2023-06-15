It's a boy! Song Joong-ki and Katy Saunders welcome their first child

It's official, Song Joong-ki is now a dad!

The 37-year-old South Korean actor, who married British actress Katy Louise Saunders this January, posted a heartwarming message announcing the good news on his Daum Fancafe page on Wednesday (June 14) evening.

He also shared a photograph of his newborn son holding onto his fingers.

Joong-ki wrote: "At my wife's hometown Rome, I finally met my baby, a healthy son. Both mother and baby are very healthy, and I am taking care of my family with happiness and gratitude.

"It was always our greatest dream to build a blissful family and [the birth of our son] is the most precious gift."

He also thanked his fans and others who have given them their blessings and promised his fans to continue to be a good actor.

Joong-ki, who is best known for his role in South Korean drama series Descendants of the Sun, divorced his co-star Song Hye-kyo in 2019 after two years of marriage.

On Jan 30, he shared on his fanpage that he registered for marriage with Katy and confirmed her pregnancy.

In an interview with Sina Entertainment at the Cannes Film Festival in May, he said that being a father is an important aspect of his life and he has "always dreamt of being a father one day".

Joong-ki added: "All the good things [that happened in my life] are influenced by my father, so naturally, since I was young, it was always a dream of mine to become a good father, like my dad."

However, he mentioned that he has his own worries about parenthood as well: "Sometimes I am also afraid because I would always wonder if I can be a good father. "

"I will have this conversation with my wife everyday, but we will try and put in our best effort and I am sure we can do it. I am so excited," he shared.

He is also aware that being a married actor in the entertainment industry means missing out on opportunities, but he is not worried about it.

Joong-ki said: "I'm not afraid about it, I don't care. For me, family is always more important than work. I love my job and I will always put in my effort for myself and my family. I can be a good actor and I can also be a good father, husband and son."

When asked about whether he had a preference for son or daughter, he said that it didn't matter to him.

"Maybe we can announce [our baby's name] to the public soon," he added.

