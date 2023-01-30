'A new life has come to us': Song Joong-ki marries pregnant British girlfriend Katy Louise Saunders

Song Joong-ki has gone from student to boyfriend and now to husband.

In a letter to his official fan cafe today (Jan 30), Joong-ki shared that he has registered for marriage with his British girlfriend, Katy Louise Saunders, Soompi reported.

"Today, I am greeting you because I want to share a promise that is more happy and valuable to me than anything," the 37-year-old wrote to his fans.

"I have promised to continue life together with Katy Louise Saunders, who has been by my side supporting me and who I have spent valuable time with while cherishing each other.

"She has a kind heart, and she has lived her life passionately. She is a sensible and amazing person to the point that I revere her.

"Thanks to her, I am becoming a better person… And today, based on our deep trust and love for each other, we are on our way back from registering our marriage to begin life as a married couple."

But that's not all, as he also confirmed that Katy, 38, is pregnant.

He wrote: "We naturally dreamed of creating a happy family together. We have put in much effort to keep each other's promises, and we are sincerely thankful as a new life has come to us.

"As we are now, the two of us will walk our days ahead beautifully while facing the same direction."

Although this is the first time he's publicly addressed Katy's pregnancy, some netizens had already suspected this to be the case.

Back in December last year, netizens speculated whether Joong-ki will soon be a dad, after rumours erupted that the couple were spotted at a gynaecology clinic.

Katy is a former actress-turned-language tutor who possibly worked with Joong-ki when he was preparing for his Italian-speaking role in Vincenzo (2021). News reports stated she has both British and Colombian bloodlines and was born in London in 1984.

According to Korean media reports, the duo met through a mutual friend and have been dating for over a year.

Joong-ki has been open about his relationship with Katy and when he visited Singapore on Dec 6 he introduced Katy as his girlfriend to his colleagues.

She is also alleged to already be a mother of a 10-year-old daughter, whose father is not revealed.

