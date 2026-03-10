Sonia Chew reveals she auditioned for Netflix's Bridgerton

Local DJ-host Sonia Chew almost could have had a part in Netflix's hit regency romance series Bridgerton.

The 34-year-old revealed in an Instagram video yesterday (March 9) that she was invited to audition for the part of ward-turned-maid Sophie Baek in season four of the series a few years ago while on holiday in New York.

"I was like, why me? I am not an actress; I have not had any formal acting training. I've dabbled in a couple of comedies here in Singapore. My actual job is a radio presenter, a host and a media personality," she shared.

Despite that, she went ahead to submit her photos and introduced herself. Later, she was chosen to record a clip of herself reading lines from a scene in episode three of the season in Queen's English.

Sonia also revealed her audition clip in her video, adding she "cringed" whenever she looked at her performance.

Despite that, she reflected: "At least I tried and I am thrilled that I was given the opportunity to try."

The role ultimately went to Australian actress Yerin Ha, 28, in August 2024. Yerin's grandmother is South Korean veteran actress Son Sook.

Adapted from American author Julie Quinn's book series of the same name, Bridgerton is set in an alternative Regency era, where eight close-knit siblings of the titular family navigate London high society in search of love.

The fourth season centres on the second Bridgerton son Benedict (Luke Thompson) who meets a mysterious woman at his family ball one evening. After being captivated by each other at the event, the woman flees at midnight, leaving only her glove behind.

As Benedict looks for her across London, visiting each home with eligible young women that could possibly fit her description, he rescues young maid Sophie (Yerin) from an assault and helps her find employment in his home.

Sophie is the woman Benedict met at the ball, but she refuses to reveal herself to him because of their different social status. However, fate has other plans for them, as they slowly fall in love with each other over time.

The series, which was released in two parts on Jan 29 and Feb 26 this year, received positive reviews and dominated the top 3 ranking of Netflix's list of global top 10 English shows since its release. As of March 1, this season has garnered 28 million views worldwide.

Sonia also praised Yerin for her performance in the series, adding that there's no one else who could have played the role better than her.

"Honestly, never in a million years would I have ever gotten that role," she added at the end of her video.

Bridgerton is now streaming on Netflix.

[[nid:731122]]

yeo.shuhui@asiaone.com

No part of this article can be reproduced without permission from AsiaOne.