DJ Sonia Chew weds investment banker in intimate ceremony, Joakim Gomez and Benjamin Kheng among guests

Local radio and TV presenter Sonia Chew, 34, has tied the knot with her partner, investment banker Jeremy Sng, 48, in an intimate ceremony at Church of St Bernadette on Saturday (May 16).

Amongst the wedding guests were her colleagues from 987FM and Mediacorp Radio, such as Louisa Kan, Avery Aloysius, Georgina Dobson, The Muttons, and of course, her The Shock Circuit co-host Joakim Gomez.

"The most beautiful bride there ever was! Sonia we love you! Thank you for having us on your special day," Louisa wrote in an Instagram story.

Avery also shared a photo of Sonia and Jeremy at the church, writing: "I am so lucky to have seen your love blossom from the start. Thank you both for being amazing friends to me and thank you for letting me be part of your special day."

Singer-songwriter Benjamin Kheng also attended the wedding, and he shot a wefie with the happy couple, Joakim, and content creator Red Seo.

Local singer Tabitha Nauser, who is currently not in Singapore, joined in the festivities via video call.

"Halfway across the world but had to jump on a video call to be part of Sonia's special day! The most stunning bride inside and out. So much love to you and Jeremy," she shared in an Instagram story.

The bride was walked down the aisle by her father, who wore a nasal cannula.

Sonia's dad, who was diagnosed with lung cancer in 2023, had been hospitalised a week before the wedding. Up until the last hour, she was unsure if her father would be able to attend her special day, 8days reported.

At the wedding reception, guests were treated to a spread of local delights.

In a recent episode of YouTube series Countdown To I Do, which follows the couple on their wedding planning journey, the couple shared how they chose the food and drinks for their big day.

Jeremy felt fresh coconuts would pair well with the food — dry laksa, salted deshelled egg prawns, mantou with chilli crab sauce, umami braised shiitake mushrooms with broccoli, and Hokkien mee.

Guests could also take their pick of bubble tea from a station run by Wushiland Boba.

The Muttons snapped a photo of the coconuts, writing: "Best wedding reception ever".

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melissateo@asiaone.com