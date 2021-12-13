Sonic the Hedgehog 2 trailer unveils first look at Knuckles and Tails

The first trailer to Sonic the Hedgehog 2 is finally here and it’s going to knock the rings out of fans. Revealed at The Game Awards, the trailer gives fans a first look at Tails and Knuckles, two popular characters from the game and buddies of Sonic, in the live-action world.

In the trailer, Sonic (Ben Schwartz) is seen attempting to be a superhero after defeating Doctor Robotnik (Jim Carrey) in the first movie. Or so he thought, because this time around, the villain is back with a brand new friend, Knuckles the Echidna.

Voiced by Idris Elba, the trailer sees Knuckles and Sonic go head to head, teasing the big showdown that fans might have been wanting to see since seeing the two foes (sometimes friends) in the games.

Speaking of friends, the sequel will introduce Sonic’s yellow, two-tailed, flying sidekick Miles 'Tails' Prower, who’s portrayed by Sonic video game voice actor Colleen O’Shaughnessey.

Based on Sega’s video game franchise, Sonic the Hedgehog was one of the success stories of 2020. Sonic the Hedgehog was the sixth highest-grossing movie of 2020 and the highest-grossing video game adaptation of all time.

The sequel, Sonic the Hedgehog 2, is currently slated to release on April 8, 2022.

